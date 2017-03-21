A Good Leader Embraces New Ideas

Do you notice how people laugh when you suggest new ideas? I have observed with amazement how some architects, engineers, technicians, builders, lawyers, accountants and pastors are resistant to new concepts. I notice how they quietly sneer and giggle amongst themselves as they listen to one expounds some new idea.

Expect responses like, “We don’t do things this way.” “It has not been done before!” “We are not in America.” “If we had what they have in Europe, we could have done it.” “You know, they have much more equipment abroad.” “It is not possible in Ghana.” “It’s not realistic.” I have heard these statements and sensed these messages even when they are not voiced out.

I am very open to new ideas. I do not mind changing things I have been doing in a particular way for a long time. I find that God is a God of positive change! God is a God of improvement! The Bible says,

Behold, I will do a new thing; …

Isaiah 43:19

Your leadership will be stunted if you are not prepared to embrace new ideas. The world is constantly changing. Old systems and approaches no longer work. Computers have refashioned the way we do things. Seasons change! Needs change! And people change! That is why God constantly introduces fresh and new things.

Africans sat on their continent whilst Europeans explored the world and discovered us. Why did Africa wait to be discovered in Africa? Why didn’t Africa explore new horizons? Why didn’t Africa explore new territories and discover the Europeans? Openness to new ideas is a secret to moving ahead as a leader. No wonder Europeans are ahead in almost every sphere of life (except spiritually).

God is a God of change. He is doing new things. Embrace new ideas with honesty. Try a new method. A new way of doing things may be the key to pushing you out ahead of everyone else in your field. I am following my Heavenly Father who is a God of new things. Be like your heavenly Father. There is no better mentor.

Examples of New Things God Does

God embarks on new projects, new schemes, new ideas and new plans.

Behold, I will do A NEW THING; now it shall spring forth; shall ye not know it? I will even make a way in the wilderness, and rivers in the desert.

Isaiah 43:19

Are you thinking of embarking on a new project, developing a new scheme, introducing a new idea or pursuing a new plan? You are on the right path! God is in the business of doing new things and you can be an example of someone who practices such things. Be encouraged and go ahead!

God gives new languages to his people.

And these signs shall follow them that believe; in my name shall they cast out devils; they shall speak with NEW TONGUES;

Mark 16:17

Sometimes you may need to learn a new language to be ahead. Let us encourage our young ones to learn new languages as we coach them to be tomorrow’s leaders.

God gives brand new instructions to his servants.

Every instruction has an expiry date. Do you realise that your heart warms up to someone who quickly executes a new instruction you give?

Execute every new instruction you are given so that you are open to yet another fresh one. That sets you on a brand new agenda each time and sets you ahead as a clear leader.

A NEW COMMANDMENT I give unto you, that ye love one another; as I have loved you, that ye also love one another.

John 13:34

God makes us into brand new people who have never existed before.

Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a NEW CREATURE: old things are passed away; behold, all things are become new.

2 Corinthians 5:17

Our God is not obsolete! He has been from of old and yet He is into doing new things. May this spirit of innovation rub onto you so that you are able to create things that have not been before!

God makes new agreements and he issues fresh calls to service.

If you are open you will hear his voice. In that he saith, A NEW COVENANT, he hath made the first old. Now that which decayeth and waxeth old is ready to vanish away.

Hebrews 8:13

It will be a blessing to be a leader who moves in tandem with God and is able to execute the new agreements God issues to him. May you be such a leader!

May you be a leader who quickly accepts new ideas and forges ahead to explore new territories! May you be a leader who adapts easily to new technology in order to have speed in this world!

By Dag Heward-Mills