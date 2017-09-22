Golfers To Raise $50m… In Head Of State Tourney

High table members at the press briefing . INSET: Prez Akufo-Addo

President Akufo Addo has tasked golfers in the sub region, particularly Ghana to raise $50m in the maiden head of state invitational golf tourney at the Achimota golf club on October 6.

Ghana Golf Association (GGA) president Mike Aggrey at press briefing on Wednesday pointed out that the sport’s potential to generate huge sums of money stirred the first gentleman of the state to assign them the responsibility.

He mentioned that proceeds of the stroke play, which forms part of the Ghana @ 60 Years on anniversary celebration will go to charity; particularly to surrounding areas like Anunmle and Christian Village.

The GGA boss indicated that the golfing community has engaged the president in an extensive talk regarding the business opportunities in the sport.

The competition is expected to draw golfers from the sub region.

Former CHRAJ boss Justice Emil Short described the forth coming event as an opportunity to honour the sitting president and an opportunity to promote the sport.

At stake are specially designed trophies for outstanding golfers.

The competition is supported by way of sponsorship by South African Airways, Golden Tulip, Stanbic Bank, Guinness, Bueno Water, Vanguard Assurance, KEK Insurance, First National Bank etc.

President Akufo-Addo is expected to perform the ceremonial tee-off.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum