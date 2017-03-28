Golf: MOBA Trounce AKORA

Team MOBA displaying their silverware

Mfantsipim Old Boys Association (MOBA) last Saturday trounced their Achimota counterparts (AKORA), 10-8 in a special gold clash at the Tema Country Golf Club.

The win handed the prestigious trophy donated by the former CDS Vice Admiral Quashie to MOBA for the second time running.

The epic encounter saw the game of golf at its best promoting friendship and pitching stalwarts such as Kweku Okyere against Mike Aggrey and Joe Ohemeng against Frank Tackie. Also in battle were Smyly Bannerman, Ernest Asimenu and John Coblavie for MOBA and Ken Quartey, Peter Zwennes and Caleb Ayiku for AKORA.

The colourful event saw MOBA unveiling their new strip of red top and black trousers representing their school colours while the AKORAS spotted their traditional black and white attire. Captain of AKORA, Joe Ohemeng in conceding defeat in his remarks promised a payback in the return encounter in September. Meanwhile, the annual clash between MOBA and Santaclausians has been scheduled for May Day (May 1) for the Jonah Cup to be played at the Royal Golf Club, Kumasi.

Also, in the pipeline is a quadrangular tournament comprising AKORA, MOBA, Santaclausians and the rest of the schools where the winner will be crowned Champion of champions. It is scheduled for June 2017 at the Achimota Golf Club. Speaking on behalf of the GGA, the President, Mr. Mike Aggrey remarked that the interschool’s event is growing from strength to strength and gaining popularity with the girls’ schools coming on board shortly.