Golden Pride Constructs School At Appolonia

Some kids of the school’s Kasoa branch pose for the cameras.

Golden Pride International School has begun the construction of its ultramodern school building at Appolonia, the mixed-use urban development project in the Greater Accra Region.

The school will serve residents of the Appolonia urban development and other communities within the district, employing around 200 teaching and non-teaching staff, with an intake of 2,000 students.

“Our 2-hectare site is being developed to meet international standards in line with those expected at the Appolonia development and the standard of education that will be offered to our students,” said Philip Cobbinah, proprietor of Golden Pride International School.

The Golden Pride International School campus will offer both Ghanaian and British educational curricula from pre-school to high school levels.

The school’s modern facilities will include science and computer labs, as well as a variety of recreational facilities. Construction of the school is due to complete in 2018.

Golden Pride joins the growing list of social amenities being offered at the 941-hectare Appolonia development.

Established in 2010 to provide quality education at an international standard to Ghanaians, Golden Pride currently operates a campus at Millennium City in Kasoa.

“We are thrilled to welcome Golden Pride to Appolonia,” said Appolonia Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Bright Owusu-Amofah.

“Golden Pride will be a cornerstone in both the development of Appolonia and the futures of children living in the district. Residents of our current developments, including The Oxford and the third phase of Nova Ridge, are excited to have such a fantastic school within walking distance. We encourage everyone to visit Appolonia to experience its ideal location, infrastructure and amenities.”

Appolonia City is a 2,325-acre (941-hectare) mixed-use and mixed-income urban development in the Greater Accra Metropolitan area.

The project is being developed for residential properties, retail and other commercial centres, as well as schools, healthcare and other social infrastructure.

World-class infrastructure is currently being implemented which includes water, electricity, tarred roads with storm water drains.

Residential sales are underway with the option of purchasing a plot to build your own house in Nova Ridge or an existing house at the Oxford development.

Appolonia Business Park offers 70 acres (30 hectares) of modern commercial areas with world-class infrastructure and estate management services.

The park is designed to accommodate a range of uses, including manufacturing, processing, storage, logistics and service companies.