Gold Fields Pro Golf Tees Off

FLASHBACK: Officials of Gold Fields, PGA with Youth and Sports Minister and his deputy during the courtesy call

The Damang Golf Course in Tarkwa is hosting yet another expected uncompromising 72-hole golf fiesta. Tee-off is 8am.

And beginning today till Saturday, the country’s pro crack golfers as well as their sub-region counterparts will battle for supremacy.

Arranged by Professional Golf Association (PGA) and sponsored by mining giants, Gold Fields Ghana Limited, high profile dignitaries like the Asantehene, Nana Osei Tutu II, Mr Nick Holland, CEO of Gold Fields Global, Isaac Kwame Asiamah, Youth and Sports Minister, Sector Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Kennedy Kankam, MP for Nhyiaeso, among others will grace the event.

It is the fifth edition of the annual championship since the Gold Fields Ghana came on board which coincides with the 25th anniversary of Gold Fields businesses in Ghana.

Gold Fields and other sponsors are spending ¢200.000.00 as total expenditure on the championship.

At stake are 30 prizes to be won with the winner pocketing ¢35,000.00 while the runner-up receives ¢25,000.00.

West Africa’s finest, Vincent Torgah, Emos Korblah, Kojo Barnni, all previous winners of the competition, Godwin Sai, Francis Torgah, Stephen Klah, PGA captain John Mawuli, Vice captain Eric Henaku, Ernest Opoku, all from Ghana appear set for the event.

Visiting golfers- Samba Niang from Senegal and Sunday Olapade from Nigeria have confirmed participation.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum