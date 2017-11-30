Gold Fields PGA Golf Off To Flying Start

This year’s Gold Fields Professional Golfers Association (PGA) golf championship teed-off to a flying start at the Damang Golf Course yesterday.

Local golfers and their foreign counterparts recorded impressive results after a spectacular ceremonial tee-off in the morning.

PGA president Kwame Mintah promised the best form of golfing and urged golfers to demonstrate high grade professionalism.

He said “Expect the very best form of golf in the next four days, exhibit high grade professionalism, and don’t hesitate to call on us if you have any challenges. We will take professional golf far and building on what our predecessors did.”

Chairman, Planning Committee for this year’s event, Hans De Beer bemoaned the little attention accorded pro golf in the country, and promised to turn things around.

“There is no sport that loyalty is displayed like golf, yet it is accorded little attention, we are doing everything possible to turn things around. Next year’s event, which is the fifth edition will be bigger and better,” said De Beer.

The fourth edition of the competition is being sponsored by Gold Fields Ghana Limited, Genser Energy, All, Teman Services (ATS), BCM Group, Engineers and Planners, Stella Logistics, Total Petroleum, Vega Industries and Zen Petroleum.

Barbex Africa Projects, Boison Construction, Kissart Electronicals, Seedco Engineering, Wilhem Construction, Classic Crisken Ventures and Carlyn Electricals are the supporting sponsors.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum