Gold Fields PGA Golf Hits Damang

Baku(2nd L) and Mintah at the press briefing

All is set for the Gold Fields fourth Professional Golfers Association (PGA) tournament in Damang, DAILY GUIDE SPORTS has gathered.

And beginning November 29 to December 2, golfers across the country and Africa will battle for honours in the prestigious competition.

The 72- Hole event has seen a sharp rise in terms of sponsorship, with the overall winner pocketing ¢25,000.

PGA President Kwame Mintah in a press briefing yesterday mentioned that Seniors, will for the first time, participate with the winner taking home ¢5,000.

CEO of Gold Fields West Africa, Alfred Baku indicated that the 40% prize money increment forms part of his outfit’s quest to develop and promote the sport.

“We are also introducing the Caddies competition in this year’s event. We have realized that 80% of our pros are caddies, hence the introduction. We hoping to host and win,” said Baku.

He added “Two best golfers from each club, and for their reward, the winner will receive a set of golf clubs. We are also stretching the course for the amateurs because it is challenging.”

The event has received support from Gold Fields Ghana Limited, Genser Energy, All, Teman Services (ATS), BCM Group, Engineers and Planners, Stella Logistics, Total Petroleum, Vega Industries and Zen Petroleum.

On board as supporting sponsors are Barbex Africa Projects, Boison Construction, Kissart Electronicals, Seedco Engineering, Wilhem Construction, Classic Crisken Ventures and Carlyn Electricals

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum