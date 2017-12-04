Gold Fields Gives Medeama Cash 

Alfred Baku (L) in a handshake with Dr Aubynn

Gold Fields, one of the nation’s leading mining companies, has presented GH¢100,000.00 to management of Medeama Sporting Club (MSC) at a brief ceremony in Accra.

The donation was to help defray costs incurred by the club during the just-ended 2016/2017 league season of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Presenting the cheque, Alfred Baku, Executive Vice President and Head of West Africa, Goldfields, said the company’s relationship with the club showed its commitment to give back to communities in which they operate.

“Tarkwa has been our operating ground for many years. We therefore deem it fit to support Medeama financially to achieve their dreams and bring joy to the residents of Tarkwa and its environs,” he said.

Dr Toni Aubynn, Chairman of the Board of Directors of MSC, noted that the continued support from Gold Fields is instrumental in helping the team achieve its strategy of grooming and developing local talents from Tarkwa and its environs.

“This strategy aligns with Goldfield’s idea of creating meaningful livelihood for community residents, an endeavour the board greatly appreciates,” he added.

Following Gold Fields’ exit from the US$15 million Black Stars sponsorship deal between 2005 and 2012, the company has focused mainly on Medeama Sporting Club.

From the 2010/2011 football season to date, the company has spent over GH¢2 million towards the club’s participation in the local league, as well as the CAF Continental Competition.

In the 2012/2013, Medeama won the football league due to the sponsorship of Goldfields.

From The Sports Desk