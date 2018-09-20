Gold Fields Ghana Open Tees-Off Tomorrow

Mike Aggrey

This year’s Ghana Open is expected to tee-off at the Tema Country Golf Club tomorrow, this writer has gathered.

Ghana Golf Association (GGA) president, Mr Mike Aggrey, has indicated that preparation for the two-day stroke event has reached root level.

The 85th edition of the country’s flagship golf competition scheduled for tomorrow and Saturday will attract crack golfers from Ghana and beyond.

It was originally designed for just Group A competitors, but after a countrywide search, it emerged that the numbers were not encouraging.

As a result, officials of Ghana Golf Association (GGA) led by Mr Mike Aggrey (President) included ladies and men’s categories B as well as the juniors and seniors categories.

The various groups will play on handicaps -men’s group A (0-12), B (15-24), ladies group A (0-19) and ladies group B (20-27)

Indications are that, work on the T-Boxes are completed and the very best of golf is expected this weekend.

Gold Fields Ghana is the headline sponsor with support from Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited and Innovative Manufacturing Group.