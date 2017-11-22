 Why Gold Fields- GFA Marriage Ended

Kwesi Nyantakyi – GFA President

Gold Fields West Africa CEO, Alfred Baku says pressure by other corporate bodies pushed them away.

He said several calls from the GFA that other corporate bodies want to come on board forced them to end their five years marriage.

He told the media in Accra yesterday that “GFA kept knocking on our doors that prospective companies want to come on board. After five years, we decided to give other companies the opportunity to also sponsor.”

He added “The ripple effect after the Stars Sponsorship was massive. We are now supporting golf, and as you are aware, it is a game that encourages integrity- a good recipe for businesses and nation building, and that is why we want to introduce the game to our schools.”

Gold Fields was the headline sponsor of the Black Stars for five years, during which time the team made two successive World Cup appearances in Germany and South Africa in 2006 and 2010.

It injected $3m per year for the deal.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum