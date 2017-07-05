GOIL Gives To Accra Health Directorate

Ghana Oil Company Limited (GOIL) has handed over 150 beds fitted with mattresses to the Greater Accra Regional Health Directorate to be distributed to hospitals in the region.

The donation forms part of the 1,000 beds being distributed across the country as part of the corporate social responsibility of the company, which is estimated to cost GH¢1.6 million.

The Group CEO and Managing Director of GOIL, Patrick Akorli, said the donation was part of GOIL’s corporate social responsibility in the health sector.

He indicated that as a good corporate entity, GOIL has been touched by the lack of equipment, particularly beds, at various hospitals and thus through the idea of a staff, the company decided to offer some help.

The donation, he mentioned, would go a long way to ease the difficult conditions at the various hospitals countrywide.

Mr Akorli recalled GOIL’s contributions in the sectors of water and sanitation, education and health, stating that the company would do more to assist deprived communities and individuals in critical need of assistance.

Dr Linda Van-Otoo, Greater Accra Regional Health Director, who received the donation on behalf of the region, expressed her joy at the step Goil had taken to assist the health sector.

She said the beds would augment the efforts of the health professionals in providing quality care to patients in the region.

“The issue of beds is one of our major problems so this donation is very welcomed as it will help us address shortage of beds in hospitals,” Dr Van-Otoo stated.

Out of the 1,000 beds donated to the health sector, the Greater Accra and Ashanti Regions would get 150 beds each, while all other regions would receive 100 beds. Upper East and Upper West Regions would get 50 beds each.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri