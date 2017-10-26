Goethe-Institut Hosts Stephen Borsah

Stephen Borsah

Ghanaian saxophonist Stephen Borsah will on Wednesday, November 1 perform at the Goethe-Institut in Accra as part of monthly programme dubbed Goethe-Abansuro.

Designed for solo and duet acoustic sessions in a tranquil and comfortable environment, it equally ensures one-on-one interactions and exchanges between artists and the audience.

A talented artiste, Borsah is the current music director at the SOS Hermann Gmeiner School in Tema and has trained and mentored several young artists over the years who are now professionals.

With two singles ‘Rock Jazz’ and ‘Ayekoo Ghana At 60’ to his credit, Borsah is also the music director of the Ghana Teachers Band under neogenics education. Goethe-Institut is supporting the performance.

Educated at the Associate Board of Royal School of Music (United Kingdom) and the University of Education in Winneba (Ghana), he has equally performed with numerous local and foreign musicians.

In 2014, he performed for the Queen of Holland, Princess Margriet, during a visit to the SOS Village in Tema.

In 2015, he was honoured with a permission to play the saxophone of legendary Ghanaian saxophonist Jerry Hansen during a Grand Ball by the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA).