It’s Only God That Can Judge Looters – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said those who looted the country’s treasury over the years “will best be judged by God.”

He said this while insisting that those in authority in the past administrations ‘lavishly squandered” government treasury over the years.

Speaking in Kano on Thursday, Buhari also appealed to Nigerians to be patient with his administration, promising that things will be better soon.

He said, “From 1999 to 2014, the wealth of this country was lavishly squandered by those in the position of authority. Those who have looted the treasury will best be judged by God.”

“As a politician, I really tasted the pains of seeking elective office.

“Since I joined politics in 2003, I contested for president three times but I could not get it right until the fourth attempt in 2015. I was in court for 30 months, challenging the 2007 election and in 2011, I also spent 16 months in court.

“When I was the military head of state, I arrested many people and jailed them for alleged corruption and in the end, I also ended in jail.

“It is not easy for us to surmount all the obstacles against us; but knowing that the road to a promised land appeared rough, but all I want from Nigerians is to be patient that there will be light at the end of the tunnel.”

Source: Dailypost.ng