GOC Youth Coordinator Starts Work

Ola Williams (2nd L) with TI Ahmadiyya Senior High sports officials

Recently appointed Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) Youth Programmes Coordinator, Emmanuel Ola Williams has started his job with dedication.

The businessman and sports event organizer who is also the Director of the Ghana OlympiAfrica project at Amasaman has been in the Ashanti Region in the past weeks monitoring sports events in the various second cycle institutions.

Last week, Olla Williams was at the Inter Houses athletics competition organized by T.I Ahmadiyya SHS.

He has earlier been to Yaa Asantewaa SHS, Effiduase Commercial, Kumasi Girls and will go to Kumasi Wesley Girls.

So far, he has succeeded in interacting with the student athletes, schools coaches and PE instructors regarding future sporting events.

Ola Williams said Ghana has great sports potentials in raw form, and if identified; they can be encouraged and groomed to become top class athletes.

He noted that sports authorities must not sit and wait for the athletes to shine before they go for them, but rather go out to identify them.

He noted that the tracks at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi has been overused and must be replaced.

Ola thanked the GOC president for giving him the opportunity to serve Ghana as the Director of the upcoming OlympiAfrica project.

From The Sports Desk