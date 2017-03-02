GOC Hosts Queens Baton Relay  …Ahead Of Commonwealth Games

The Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) has announced that the Queen’s Baton Relay (QBR) will visit the country from March 18 to 22 March 22, this year ahead of the 2018 XXI Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast.

The QBR, which has been the traditional curtain-raiser to the Commonwealth Games since the 1958 Games in Cardiff, will be received by His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Flagstaff House on Monday, 20th March.

Among the activities lined up for the QBR, there will be a parade through some principal streets in Accra, a durbar at the Black Star Square for school children, a visit to the Mfantsipim School and Holy Child School in Cape Coast.

The Baton will be accompanied by a six-member delegation including the President of the Commonwealth Games Federation, Madam Louise Livingstone Martin, and the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) Regional Vice President for Africa Madam Miriam Zimba Moyo.

The Queen’s Baton Relay (QBR) is a games tradition that celebrates the Commonwealth’s diversity, inspires community pride and excites people about the world-class festival of sports and culture to come.

The Baton carries a message from Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II that calls the Commonwealth’s athletes to come together in peaceful and friendly competition.

The GC 2018 Relay will be the longest and the most accessible ever, not just passing through, but spending quality time in each community it visits.

The programme of activities for the QBR are: March 20, Visit to the Flagstaff House-Queen’s Baton to be presented to H.E. the President of Ghana

– Short Welcome Ceremony that will include speeches by H.E. The President, CGF President, Hon. Minister of Youth and Sports and the GOC President

Parade through some streets in Accra, Visit to a Medical Institution

-The Trust Hospital, Osu, Durbar at the Black Star Square for school children and visit to the Roman Ridge School.

On Tuesday March 21, there will be a visit to selected schools in Cape Coast

-Holy Child Senior High School-Mfantsipim School and a visit to the Elmina Castle and then on Wednesday, the Queen’s Baton Relay team will depart.

From The Sports Desk