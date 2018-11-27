GOC Chief In Tokyo …For ANOC, ANOCA Meetings

Ben Nunoo Mensah

The President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), Ben Nunoo Mensah and the Secretary, Richard Akpokavie, are in Tokyo, Japan to attend two important meetings.

The two would attend the 23rd General Assembly of the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) and an elective congress of the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA).

The ANOC General Assembly would be chaired by HE Sheikh Ahmad Al Fahad Al Sabah, President of ANOC while that of ANOCA would be chaired by the first vice-president of ANOCA, Mustapha Berraf from today to Thursday.

According to www.ghanaolympic.org, while in Tokyo, the two officials would use the opportunity to tour the city and make some reservations towards Ghana’s participation in the upcoming Olympic Games to be held in the city.

Team Ghana’s pre-camping site, accommodation for dignitaries and other related matters for a successful participation of Ghana would all be handled by the two personalities.

Over 1,000 delegates from 205 National Olympic Committees, International Federations (IFs), the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Games Organising Committees and other stakeholders are expected to attend the meetings.

One of the highlights of the week would undoubtedly be the ANOC Awards on Wednesday, November 28, when the best female and male athletes from each of the five Olympic continental associations are honoured.

The ANOC Awards was established by the ANOC President and held for the first time in Bangkok in 2014, meaning Tokyo 2018 would be the fifth edition.

The PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics would have a huge impact on the results, particularly in Asia, North America and Europe, but other major international sports events would be considered in the course of the year.

From The Sports Desk