Goat Thief Humiliated

The suspected goat thief carrying the stolen goat

A SUSPECT teenage goat thief has been arrested and humiliated in Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital.

The suspect, believed to be just 15 years old, was reportedly ordered to carry the goat around in public.

A picture of the teenage thief, carrying the stolen goat, had since gone viral on the social media.

The theft, according to reports, occurred at a place in the Asawase Constituency in Kumasi.

The teenage thief was said to have also stolen a motorbike in addition to the goat. The captors of the suspected thief, perhaps, wanted to humiliate him so they parade him in public.

Amid sobs, the teenager carried the goat from one area to the other in the community in broad day light.

Residents of the boisterous area were said to have lined up the road to catch a glimpse of the suspected thief.

Some of the people, who looked angry, reportedly rained insults and curses on the teenager, who looked calm.

Some of the people said cases of theft had increased in the area in recent times so they were happy the 15 year old had been arrested.

