Go On Explains Armwrestling Support

Two weeks from now, Accra will host the rest of the continent in this year’s Africa Armwrestling championship slated for the Accra Stadium.

And to Emelia Gyasi, deputy head of marketing at Twellium Industries, producers of Go On Energy Drink, there is no better way to rally support for team Ghana (Golden Arms) than pushing them in the forthcoming tourney.

She said “Our quest to support sports in the country remains unchanged, we are one of the key sponsors of the tournament, and after considering the ingredients in our new product-Go On, we deemed it fit to support the event.

“It was designed with sports personalities in mind, we realized it was fit for the tourney taking into account its high level energy efficiency. The support also goes to show the extent we want to go for Ghana sports, having supported disciplines like boxing, tennis, football etc.”

“We at Twellium, believe in supporting our own, hence the support for Golden Arms, we believe with the Go On, they will go on to make Ghana proud in the tournament.”

About 20 countries across Africa and over hundred armwrestlers are expected in the country for the championship scheduled from July 26 to 29.

Indications are that participating countries are gearing up for the 9th edition of the continental event.

