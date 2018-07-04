Go On African Arm wrestling Challenge Rocks Ghana 

Members of Golden Arms in action

Preparations by participating countries in the forthcoming Go On African Championship is peaking by the day, twellium.com has gathered.

Sponsored by Go On Energy drink, a new product line with prestigious look and premium taste by Twellium industries, the competition, scheduled for July 26 to 29, at the Accra Stadium is expected to draw the continent’s finest for the tourney.

Organizers of the competition, Ghana Arm Wrestling Federation, have indicated that all is set for the big event.

So far, close to 15 countries have confirmed participation.

Officials of Twellium Industries have said in an interview that ” Our commitment to the development of sports in the country remains unchanged. We believe in Team Ghana, we also believe this championship will go a long way to further strengthen the already healthy relationship among the participating countries. ”

He added ” Arm wrestling is young in the country, but l must admit, the prospects look bright, hence our decision to come on board. I must also say that the Go On energy drink was designed for a physical activity like arm wrestling in mind. It enhances high quality performance.

At stake are attractive prizes, medals and a giant trophy.

Ghana is being represented by the Golden Arms.

From The Sports Desk