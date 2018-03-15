Go Make Ghana Proud …Happy Man Boss Tells Aduana

Bortey Borketey

Charger Group Limited CEO, Emmanuel Bortey Borketey has charged members of Aduana Stars to employ every tactics to advance to the next stage of the CAF Champions League competition.

Aduana, Ghana’s sole representatives on the continent managed a 1-0 win over their Algerian counterparts, ES Setif in the first leg; a score line which makes qualification quite arduous.

But the Charger Group boss is brimming with optimism that making it to the next stage is not beyond the reach of the Dormaa-based side.

And in a recent interview, he said “There is time and season for everything under the earth, we believe that this is our season. Aduana Stars, we urge you to go out there and fight for Aduanaman, make Ghana proud.

“Happy Man Bitters we are behind you; keep fighting and make a grand qualification to the Money Zone, as a company, we believe in you, we believe in quality and we know Aduana have all the qualities to make it to the Group stages of the Champions League.”

Aduana will face Setif in the return leg fixture this Sunday in Setif, Algieria.

Charger Group Limited, producers of Happy Man Bitters is one of the key sponsors of Aduana Stars.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum