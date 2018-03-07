Go All Out Aduana! …Charger Group Chief Charges  

Chief Executive Officer of Charger Group Limited, producers of Happy Man Bitters, Emmanuel Bortey Borketey, has charged Aduana Stars, Ghana’s sole Africa representatives to go the extra mile when they face their Algerian counterparts, ES Setif in Dormaa today.

The Charger Group boss has, as a result, urged the team not to relent in the first leg to make the return leg fixture in Setif (Algiers) a mere academic exercise.

He said in an interview “We at Charger Group wish the team well, they should go all out to make the second leg a formality. They are a Dormaa-based side, but currently, they are representing the entire nation. We will continue to support them to fly the flag of Ghana aloft.”

The Algerians defeated Olympique de Bangui of Central Africa Republic 6-0 on aggregate.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum