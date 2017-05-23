GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Storms Tamale

Some athletes getting ready for a 100m dash

The 2017 edition of GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Human, hits the Tamale Stadium this Saturday for Open 100 meter competitions for the Upper East, Upper West and Northern Regions.

Interested athletes are expected at the Tamale Stadium at 6 am with their ID’s with the first race commencing at 8am prompt.

Last month, the Open competitions were in Takoradi for the Central and Western Regions and 37 sprinters have already qualified for the September 16 final of finals scheduled for Kumasi.

GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Human is sponsored by Ghana National Petroleum Company, GNPC, Adidas, Indomie, Red Sea Maritime, Pippas Gym, Moringa King, Wrenco Printing, Kryate Lynx and Global Media Alliance.

From The Sports Desk