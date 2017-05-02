GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Human Finishes First Open Meet

Doris(3rdL) with officials of GNPC and founder of Ghana’s Fastest Human Reks Brobby

The Central and Western Regions were treated to a show of back- to- back 100 meter runs in the U-10, U-15, U-18 and Seniors over 18 in the GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Human athletics competition.

Eleven year-old Doris Afriyie from the Ashanti Region, stole the show in the U-15, running 11.85 seconds, was faster than the winner of the senior ladies.

The senior men category saw Charles Okyere winning in a fast time of 10.36 seconds making him the fastest local athlete in all of Ghana to date.

Twenty-seven athletes automatically qualified to the September 16 Final of Finals in Kumasi while the others will have to wait for the other regions open competitions to find out if they made it.

Next stop is Tamale for the Upper West, Upper East and Northern regions set for May 27.

The GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Human program is in its 5th year and is sponsored by Ghana National Petroleum Company, GNPC, Adidas, Red Sea Maritime, Indomie, Wrenco Printing, Global Media Alliance, Moringa King, Pippas Gym and Kryate Linc advertising.

From The Sports Desk