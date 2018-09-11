GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Gets Prez Boost

Reks (L) explaining a point to Nana Addo

Founder and CEO of the GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Human 100 meter Competition, Reks Brobby, has said that his outfit has just received eight magnificent trophies donated and signed by President Akufo Addo to be given to the winners of the eight categories in this year’s finals at the Baba Yara Stadium on Saturday.

The categories for the finals scheduled for 6pm under flood-lights include U-10, U-15, U-18 and Seniors for both male and female.

Brobby said ahead of Saturday’s showdown that “For the second time, Nana has presented trophies to the winners. It did a lot of good to the participants by way of motivation the last time, and I can say for a fact that it is the same this time as well.

“Preparations from the various categories have reached top level, we are good in terms of logistics; we are expecting the very best for the fired-up athletes.”

The GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Human seven-year athletics program is sponsored by GNPC and supported by Adidas, Indomie, Pippas Gym, Moringa King, Kryate Lync and Wrenco Printing.

From The Sports Desk