GNPC Freezes Stars Sponsorship

It has emerged from Parliament that the $3 million Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) sponsorship package for the Black Stars has been curtailed.

Majority Leader Osei-Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu revealed that the Parliamentary Select Committee on Mines and Energy had instructed the sponsor to withdraw its support for the senior national team.

In 2013, the Black Stars secured a sponsorship deal with GNPC, which pledged $3 million over a five-year period.

“The Parliamentary Select Committee on Mines and Energy has told GNPC to cancel its sponsorship of the Black Stars since it’s not worth it.

“The committee is not ready to approve the amount in their (GNPC) budget slated for the Black Stars. The GFA Ghana Football Association (GFA) can make a case at the Presidency if they want government to pay the coach of the Black Stars or sponsor the team.

“On our oil money, many people will agree GNPC’s allocation is not sustainable. We are therefore going to divert some of their allocations to other very productive ventures in the country,” he told the media.

He added that “GNPC cannot just be using government funds to sponsor supporters of the Black Stars, fat salaries for coaches et al, and I think this is not the way to go.”

Earlier, Hon Mensah Bonsu criticized GNPC’s sponsorship of the Black Stars.

Former Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Kofi Koduah Sarpong currently heads GNPC.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum