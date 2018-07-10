GNPC Foundation Gives Bekwai Astro Turf

Dr Sarpong (with shovel) performing the ceremonial ground breaking while other officials look on

As part of GNPC Foundation’s core objectives towards providing sports infrastructure, the Foundation has undertaken a sod cutting ceremony to begin the construction of artificial turf at Bekwai SDA Senior High School in the Bekwai Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

This is one of six of such projects to be done in this year. Another one will be done at Asokwa in Kumasi. Two will be done in the Western Region, Effia Kuma in Takoradi and Tarkwa T & A.

One is earmarked for Duayaw Nkwanta in the Brong Ahafo Region whilst Koforidua in the Eastern Region will be one of the early beneficiaries. The Foundation has plans to do six (6) artificial turfs every year for the next four years.

The site plan for the project was handed over to the contractor who has six (6) months to complete.

The Chief Executive of GNPC, Dr K. K. Sarpong, who cut the sod for the ceremony said the turf which is a “modern Barcelona standard type” will serve as a playing field for the school, the entire community and its environs.

He stressed that the field is proven to provide the most grass-like ground and thus urged the authorities to take good care of it. The pitch comes with a fence, four (4) floodlights and a standby generator to provide light in the evenings when there is light out. This will make the facility usable at all times.

On his part, the Headmaster of the school, George Oduro Yeboah, thanked GNPC for honouring its promise made to them last year when the school celebrated its 65th anniversary. He also pledged ensure regular maintenance of the facility to preserve it for future use.

In attendance were, Yaw Kyei, a Board member of GNPC and GNPC Foundation as well as Dr Kwame Baah Nuakoh, the Executive Director of GNPC Foundation and a host of other dignitaries.

From The Sports Desk