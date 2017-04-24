GN Bank Back To Business In Make-Shift Structure Following Weekend Fire

The make shift structure

Two days after fire at Gold Coast Fund Management and GN Bank, business is back as clients are being served Monday morning.

According to Groupe Nduom’s Research General Manager, Sammy Ampa, the Gold Coast Fund Management and GN Bank have both been moved to their former premises, where they started operating from.

They are within the Groupe Nduom’s compound, he said. Clients were seen being served in a make-shift structure as the former place is being set up.

According to Sammy Ampa, their systems and client information are all intact. He added that the bank’s money was kept in a vault, which is fire retardant so not a single Cedi got burnt.

Only computers, office accessories and the building were destroyed. Sammy Ampa added that the building was insured giving them respite.

He assured clients that business is ongoing and some people have already been around to invest and engage in banking activities.

On Saturday, April 22 at 5:58 pm, fire gutted the Fund Management building, the GN Bank and studios of A TV, all within the Coconut Grove Regency Hotel compound in Accra. The hotel was, however, not affected by the fire and remains intact. See below photos of the rubble:

-3news