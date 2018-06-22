GMF Schools Maiden Final Tomorrow 

Some of the juvenile golfers at the Secretariat grounds

The Ghana Minigolf Federation (GMF) is proud to announce the finals of the maiden edition of the Ghana Minigolf schools competition will be held tomorrow at GMF Secretariat Grounds at Ridge, Accra.

For the past two months, over 150 students, as young as age 9 – 17 years from qualified schools, have been training for the competition finals.

Minigolf encourages students to develop skills and improve memory, hand-eye coordination, as well as a way of spending a great social time.

The finals will tee-off tomorrow from 9am with participating qualified schools being Ghana International School, Galaxy International School, British International School, Vilac International School, Al-Rayan International School, Aggrey Memorial School, Pat Academy and Jack and Jill School

Winners of the maiden edition of the Ghana Minigolf Schools Competition, will have the opportunity to represent their countries in the upcoming Open African Minigolf championship in July 2018 and win attractive prizes.

From The Sports Desk