GMA Endorses Frytol

Executive members of GMA and managing members of Wilmar Africa Limited signing the agreement

Edible oil manufacturing company, Wilmar Africa Limited, has signed a five-year agreement with the Ghana Medical Association (GMA), aimed at promoting good health in the country.

The agreement follows endorsement of Frytol vegetable oil by the GMA. The two establishments would collaborate to enhance the integrity of both bodies and assist Wilmar Africa Limited to continue producing quality cooking oil for consumers.

Speaking at the endorsement ceremony held at the premises of Wilmar Africa Limited in Tema, Dr Frank Serebour, General Secretary of GMA, welcomed the partnership, saying the collaboration fits perfectly into the objectives of the GMA’s social responsibility of educating people on health matters and the need to take medical issues critically.

According to him, after carefully investigating Frytol through it scientific laboratory, GMA decided to endorse it to promote good health.

“…When we were approached by Wilmar that they want to partner us, so we took some of the products to our scientific team who confirmed the product to be good before we agreed to sign the agreement. It is a vegetable oil with good fat and other stuff, so we felt that if for nothing at all we have to encourage Ghanaians to take in the right thing to ensure that we promote health among the ordinary Ghanaian because there are too many oil in the country,” he stated.

Dr Serebour explained that the sole aim of the partnership is to ensure that Wilmar continues to produce quality oil into the market to reduce the workload of medical doctors at the various hospitals across the country through recommendation of quality consumable product.

“We are going to take a critical look at the benefits consumers will derive from consuming Frytol and we will take critical look at quality of the product to ensure that there is no contamination. We are also going to check contamination of the product randomly to ensure that the right things are being done to ensure Wilmar maintain standard because our brand is at stake here,” the GMA secretary assured.

Lacina Coulibaly, General Manager of Wilmar, mentioned that the collaboration seeks to encourage hygiene among Ghanaians whilst informing people to remain healthy all the time.

He described as unprecedented the deal with GMA, saying the two institutions are in good position to contribute to healthy lives of people in society because Wilmar is chasing a vision to offer a big portfolio for consumers.

Mr Coulibaly was optimistic that relaying on GMA would challenge Wilmar Africa for more quality, urging Ghanaians to continue use Frytol in the kitchen to ensure they derive the right benefits from oil than sickness.

Wilmar Africa Limited is into the business of manufacturing, importing and distributing of edible oil and packaged rice under the flagship brands such as Frytol, Alffi and Fortune producing 1,000 tonnes per day in its state-of-the art palm oil refinery situated in Tema.

