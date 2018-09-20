Glo Rocks Accra With ‘Glo Mega Show’ This Saturday       

Tekno

Globacom will host another musical concert dubbed ‘Glo Mega Show’ at the Fantasy Dome, Trade Fair Centre, La in Accra on Saturday, September 22 to entertain Ghanaians.

The much-anticipated musical concert is expected attract thousands of Glo subscribers and Ghanaian music fans from all walks of life.

Some of the Ghanaian artistes billed to rock the stage are Samini, Stonebwoy, MzVee and Kofi Kinaata, who will perform alongside their colleagues from Nigeria such as Yemi Alade, Tekno and Wizkid.

Diamond Platnumz from Tanzania has also been invited to perform at the event

This Saturday’s event is the fourth in the five-episode mega shows which Glo Mobile is hosting in Ghana.

The first event, a comedy show dubbed ‘Laffta Fest’, was held on Sunday, August 12, while the second episode, ‘Mega Music’, followed on Saturday, August 25.

The third event, also a comedy show, was held on Sunday, September 9. All the events are being held by Glo Mobile for the benefit of its subscribers in Ghana.

Glo’s Head of Business, Mr Uche Ojo, disclosed that the company designed the music and comedy events to “appreciate our teeming supporters in Ghana. We are also using the events to welcome new subscribers to join the network and experience the best of services, especially data, from Glo, the grandmasters of data in Ghana.”

To attend this music event, Glo subscribers can dial *5301# to opt in and use a minimum GH¢20 for voice or GH¢30 for both voice and data on their Glo line in 30 days before the event.

With this, the subscriber gets an invitation from Glo through SMS and confirmation calls. Those who already qualified to attend last comedy show are also qualified to attend this music event.

For those who are not yet on the Glo network, they can purchase a pre-bundled SIM for GH¢30 with 3.2GB data that can be used anytime, register and get an invite.