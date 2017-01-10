Glo Gets More Data Subscribers

Next generation telecoms network, Globacom has recorded 100 percent of all new internet subscriptions in Nigeria’s telecom industry for the month of October 2016, according to data published by the telecom industry regulator, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

The report, published on the NCC website, indicated that for the period under review, Globacom had additional 297,623 new internet subscribers, which represents the total number of new internet subscribers by all the operators for the period.

Globacom thus was the only network that recorded an increase in its internet subscriber base in the month of October, 2016.

According to the NCC Monthly Internet Subscribers Data for October, the total number of internet users on the networks of the four major operators shrank by 378,015 from 93.5 million in September to 93.1 million in October.

With the addition by Globacom, the NCC latest report reconfirms Globacom’s position as Nigeria’s data grand masters as it grew its internet customer base to 27,185,552 in October from 26,887,929 in September.

In contrast, MTN and Etisalat had reductions in the number of customers surfing the net on their network during the period, while Airtel did not record any increase as its figures for the two months were the same.

The data also showed that MTN had 32,464,779 million subscribers browsing the internet on its network in October, which is a decrease of 306,480 internet subscribers from the September figure of 32,771,259.

Airtel, on its part, had 18,832,238 internet users in October, the same figure it recorded in September.

Etisalat had 14,693,492 data customers in October, showing a loss of 369,158 compared to the 15,062,650 million users it recorded in the preceding month of September.