Glico Gives To Stars, Nyantakyi

Nana Efua (L) in a handshake with Nyantakyi after presenting the dummy cheque

GLICO Group has yet again provided a mouthwatering insurance cover worth ¢3,000,000 and a cash of ¢15,000 to the Black Stars for the forthcoming African Cup of Nations in Gabon.

Additionally, the Insurance Company has pledged a cash of ¢2,000, and ¢3,000 should the team make it to the quarters and semis respectively as well as donate ¢5,000 and a special celebratory party should the team lift the trophy.

The insurance giants also in the spirit of solidarity and goodwill have deemed it pertinent to provide a personal insurance cover for Kwesi Nyantakyi, president of the GFA.

Announcing the package at the GFA Secretariat in Accra yesterday, Nana Efua Rockson, Group Head, Corporate Affairs & Marketing, GLICO Group mentioned that “This year in particular, the African Cup of Nations is very significant; it is happening at the time when the wind of change is blowing positively everywhere in the world and we are convinced that the Black Stars will be infected with that positive change to bring home the Cup.”

She added that “Following Nyantakyi’s election onto the Executive Council of FIFA and his appointment to the University of Ghana Sports Advisory Board, GLICO believes that his work portfolio has enlarged and that means higher risk to bear. We at GLICO therefore has insured Nyantakyi against personal accident and critical illness to the tune of ¢200,000.”

GFA boss, Nyantakyi expressed profuse appreciation to GLICO for the gesture and consistency regarding insurance sponsorship package for the various national teams.

The Blacks Stars are currently pitching camp in the United Arab Emirates and are expected to fly to Gabon on January 13 for the competition.

They are pitted against Egypt, Mali and Uganda.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum