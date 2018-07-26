GLICO Cushions Azumah @ 60 Bouts 

Azumah (L) receiving the Insurance Policy from Achampong-Kyei

GLICO GENERAL, a major general insurance company in Ghana, has presented an insurance package of GH¢ 3 million to the Azumah @ 60 fight night, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility contribution towards sports.

The insurance package presented comprised a Sportsman Insurance Accident cover of GH¢ 1 million for all the boxers and their coaches, a Public Liability Cover of GH¢ 2 million for all fans, spectators and sports enthusiasts who were at the Bukom Boxing Arena, and an undisclosed cash amount towards the organization of the bout.

The Azumah Nelson Boxing Promotions called on GLICO to solicit support for the Azumah Nelson @ 60 bout. GLICO, an indigenous Ghanaian company, responded promptly to support Professor Azumah Nelson, a national hero and legend whose success in the boxing ring has lifted high the flag of Ghana on the international scale and deserved to be honoured @ 60 years.

In a speech delivered at a press conference to shed light on the ‘Azumah @ 60’ boxing bout, Andrew Achampong-Kyei, the Managing Director of GLICO GENERAL, told the gathering made up of Azumah Nelson fans, the media and key officials of the Ghana Boxing Authority and the Azumah Nelson Boxing Promotions that GLICO GENERAL was committed to the promotion of boxing in Ghana and it is in that regard that GLICO packaged an insurance cover towards the celebration of the sixtieth (60th) birthday commemorations of a great boxing legend, Professor Azumah Nelson.

The Managing Director of GLICO GENERAL, urged all sportsmen and women, to get insured with the GLICO Sportsmen/women insurance package designed specially to cater for the risk associated with sports.

Presenting the insurance package to the legendary Azumah Nelson, Andrew Achampong-Kyei’, stated that GLICO will continue on their promise to safeguard the lives of Ghanaians as it stays true to its promise to ‘cushion you for life’.

The Chief Executive Officer of Azumah Nelson Boxing Promotions, Yaw Sakyi Afari, expressed gratitude to GLICO and urged all Ghanaians to support and promote the business of GLICO.

From The Sports Desk