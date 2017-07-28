GLC Suspends Lawyer For 4 yrs

The General Legal Council (GLC) has withdrawn the licence of Mr Kwasi Afrifa, a private legal practitioner and has subsequently banned him from practicing law for four years.



This was contained in a notice issued by the Judicial Secretary and Secretary to the GLC, Justice Alex B. Poku-Acheampong on Friday, 28 July 2017.



Mr Afrifa has been charged with different counts of violating the “Professional Conduct and Etiquette” rules of the GLC.



Below is the full statement:



Notice is hereby given that Lawyer Kwasi Afrifa is hereby suspended from legal practice for a period of four (4) years commencing from 27th July, 2017.



The above-named lawyer was formally charged with two counts under Rule 5 (10) of the Legal Profession (Professional Conduct and Etiquette) Rules, 1969 L.I. 613 as follows:



Count 1

That he; having previously acted as Counsel for one Dr. Emelia Timpo in a probate action involving her mother’s estate and assisted her in obtaining Letters of Administration in respect of the same estate, subsequently acted against her interest by representing her brother called Nana Kwamina Apreh Ackah in an action with Suit No.C12/230/14 over property which forms part of the said estate and ;



Count 2

That he, having previously acted as counsel for one Kodwo Ackah, the legal owner of property No, 19A in a Civil Proceedings to evict his tenant at the Ashanti New Town Court, Kumasi, [subsequently brought an action on behalf of his brother, Nana Kwamina Apreh Ackah in an action with suit No.C12/230/14 over property which forms part of the said estate against the said Kodwo Ackah and Dr. Emelia Timpo.



Lawyer Afrifa was also formally charged with a third count under Rule 9 (4) of the Legal Profession (Professional Conduct and Etiquette) Rules, 1969 L.I. 613 that he; having previously acted as Counsel for one Kodwo Ackah of property No. 19A in civil proceedings to evict his tenant at the Ashanti New Town Court, Kumasi subsequently represented his siblings in a probate action involving their mother’s estate and included the said Kodwo Ackah’s property (aforesaid) in the inventory of the estate.



He was convicted on the three counts.



During the period of suspension, he shall not hold himself out as a Legal Practitioner or attend Chambers, or render, or purport to render any professional legal services to the public for a fee. He may not attend chambers at anytime during the period of his suspension.



The licence of Lawyer Kwasi Afrifa to practise for the next four (4) years is hereby withdrawn forthwith.



DATED AT THE LAW COURTS BUILDING, ACCRA

THIS 28TH DAY OF JULY, 2017

SGD.

JUSTICE ALEX B. POKU-ACHEAMPONG

JUDICIAL SECRETARY AND

SECRETARY TO THE GENERAL LEGAL COUNCIL

