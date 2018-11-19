Give Us Your Best Shot …First Lady Tells Queens …As They Open AWCON With Win

Dignitaries at the VIP of the refurbished Accra Stadium, during the game

The First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo has charged the female senior national soccer side, the Black Queens to give their best shot in the African women’s soccer festival ongoing in Ghana.

In a colourful opening ceremony on Saturday, she said “Give us spectacular goals, give us impressive set pieces and give us brilliant defenses and everything else that makes football the most exciting game on the planet.”

She pointed out that “The integration of this continent remains a major focus for all African governments.”

To her, African states using tournaments such as the 11th Total African Women’s Nations Cup (AWCON) strengthens existing bonds of friendship among Africans.

She expressed hope that, the 15-day championship will complement efforts to bring the continent together saying, “I hope this championship will unite us in a way that nothing else can.”

“Let us exhibit the spirit of friendship on and off the field. During the period of this championship, when a friend falls, lend a helping hand. When a team scores, applaud the heroic feat,” she said.

The Second Lady, Mrs Samira Bawumia, CAF President and Ministers of State graced the opening ceremony which saw Ghana’s Black Queens starting brightly with a 1-0 win, courtesy Gladys Anfombea over their Algerian counterparts.

Ghana’s Sherifatu Sumaila emerged as the Most Valuable Player.

Later in the evening, Cameroun fought from a goal down to defeat their Malian counterparts 2-1.

Ghana next faces Mali at the Accra Stadium tomorrow.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum