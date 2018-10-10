Give Us Power To Prosecute – EOCO To AG

The Economic and Organised Crimes Office (EOCO), wants the Attorney General to grant it full prosecutorial powers.

Under article 88 of the Constitution, prosecutions on behalf of the state are done by the Attorney General.

According to the acting Director in charge Legal and Prosecutions for EOCO, Abu Issah, the power they seek from the Attorney General via a fiat, will help EOCO discharge its mandate in a far better manner.

Speaking to Citi News on the sidelines of an Anti-Corruption program by APNAC for Members of Parliament, Mr. Issah said efforts are being made to get the fiat.

“Look at an agency like EOCO, look at our stature in the country, but we have not gotten the fiat. Efforts are being made so that when we get the fiat we can prosecute on the authority of the Attorney General. We have discussed the fiat at different forum and I’m sure with time it will be given to us,” he added.

EOCO was established in 2010 as a specialized agency to monitor and investigate economic and organised crimes to enable the Attorney–General prosecute these offences to recover the proceeds of crime and provide for related matters.

The Auditor General, Daniel Yaw Domelevo, had also asked for similar powers for his outdit.

Addressing journalists on Monday, February 5, 2018, Mr. Domelevo said “…if a fiat is given by the Attorney General to Audit Service just like it has been given to the police and others to prosecute…which I have actually applied for, you will see me in action.”

The Auditor General had earlier disclosed that, some GHc5.4 billion was wrongfully paid to contractors, and other service providers by officials at the various ministries between 2014-2017.

–Citifmonline