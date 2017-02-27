Give Me Good Advice – Akufo-Addo To C’cil of State

President Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has urged the newly sworn-in Council of State members to give him good counsel and not just be an extension of the executive arm of government.

The president told the 25-member council to be an efficient advisory body that will engage the presidency to work effectively to meet the needs of Ghanaians.

“Our elders say that it is always better to get the benefit of two or more opinions than to rely on one…in our custom therefore no matter how smart or well-endowed, every chief or leader has a group of elders to advise him or her.

“Luckily for me you come from different backgrounds and have wealth of competence and experience that if properly harnessed, will enable me perform effectively…to this end it is my expectation and the expectation of the entire nation that you will elect from among you, a chairperson who is equal to this task.

“It will be easy for the council to be telling the president what he wants to hear, it will equally be tempting to tell president that he is the best thing that ever happened to Ghana and it will be even more tempting to tell the president to ignore his critics, I expect this council will not walk this road…I look forward to working with a council that will offer me straight-forward advise,” President Akufo-Addo said Monday.

The Council of State includes Lt. General Joseph Boateng Danquah (retd), a former Chief of Defence Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces and Nana Owusu Nsiah, a former Inspector General of Police to the Council.

The other appointed members are Mr Sam Okudzeto, a former President of the Ghana Bar Association, Mr Stanley Nii Adjiri Blankson, a former Accra Mayor, Nana Otuo Siriboe II, Juabenhene, Nana Kofi Obiri Egyir II, Alberta Cudjoe and Alhaji Aminu Amadu.

Others are Dr Margaret Amoakohene of the School of Communication Studies at University of Ghana, Legon, Alhaji Sahanun Moqtar, Georgina Kusi, Alhaji Sule Yiremiah and Paa Kofi Ansong. They are joined by 10 other regional representative who were elected last week.