‘Give Asiamah Time To Work’

Former Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Joseph Yamin has appealed to government to allow Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah and his lieutenant Pius Hadzide more time to work.

He revealed that Ghana would get the best out of the duo should they be allowed enough time in their respective offices.

The Youth and Sports Ministry remains one of the hottest outfits-noted for ad-hoc removal of its officers.

According to the former sports chief, the frequent removal of officers in the past has been the bane of the Ministry, and has as a result suggested that the current Minister and his deputy be allowed some time to spell out their visions clearly.

He told Happy FM “I will plead with the current government to give the Sports Ministers time to deliver. He should give them at least two years for us to see what they can do for the sector.

“We need to give them enough time, so that we can assess them very well after their term of office.

“I have been in the ministry before and I can confirm that, lack of development at the ministry was based on how long the ministers stay in office.

“In my time we had some investors from Italy who wanted to construct Astro Turf for us. I handled that issue and forwarded it to the Chief Director so that it would go through the normal procedures, but we didn’t stay there to ensure that programme went through.

“New set of ministers took over and they had a different vision, so that agenda died after we left,” he added.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum

