Gitmo 2 To Remain In Ghana As Refugees

Mahmud Umar Muhammad Bin Atef and Khalid Muhammad Salih Al-Dhuby

The two ex-inmates of Guantanamo Bay who are currently in Ghana have become Ghana’s responsibility and will not return to their country, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey has said.

She disclosed this to parliament on Wednesday, 24 January 2018.

In August last year, parliament ratified an agreement to allow the two, Mahmud Umar Muhammad Bin Atef and Khalid Muhammad Salih Al-Dhuby, to stay in Ghana, following a Supreme Court order. The Court had earlier ruled that their stay in Ghana was unconstitutional without parliamentary backing.

In January 2016, the John Mahama-led government accepted the transfer of the two Yemeni ex-detainees from the United States of America into the country for a period of two years which ended earlier in January 2018.

The decision to host them created a controversy and public outcry among Ghanaians, with many expressing fear that the move would undermine Ghana’s internal security and expose the country to attacks from religious extremists.

