 Giti Tire Supports China Day Golf

Tang Hong, chairman, Giti Tire Ghana

The China National Day Golf Tournament scheduled for the Celebrity Golf Club, Sakumono on Sunday, has received support from Giti Tire.

Arranged by the Chinese Community in Ghana in collaboration with Giti Tire, the competition is to observe China’s 69th national day celebration.

About 150 golfers-pros and amateurs are expected to participate in the shotgun-format event.

According to the organizers, R&A as well as local rules would be applied. Also, a penalty of 25 strokes or total disqualification would be applied to all late comers.

Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, Shi Ting Wang is the Special Guest of Honour. Also expected to grace the event are Mr Tang Hong, president of Ghana Association of Chinese Society, Mr Li Xiaohai, captain of Chinese Golf Golf Association and Mr Alan Chou, founder of Chinese Golf Association, Ghana.

Golfers who will excel will take home special prizes-vouchers from Tang Palace and Caitec Motors products.

Giti Tire is a Singapore headquartered tire company, with eight manufacturing facilities.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum