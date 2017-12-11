GIS Plans Risk Analysis Cell

Members of the visiting delegation in a meeting with the Comptroller-General and some top brass of the GIS

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) is among the first-six border-security agencies in Africa to benefit from a Risk Analysis Cell (RAC) to be established at its Headquarters under the Africa-Frontex Intelligence Community (AFIC) project.

This was made known when a delegation from Frontex, led by the Head of Risk Analysis Unit, Mr. Javier Quesada called on the Comptroller-General of Immigration (CGI), Mr. Kwame Asuah Takyi at the GIS Headquarters.

Mr. Javier Quesada noted that the gesture was to support and empower member countries of AFIC and strengthen the collaboration that existed between them with the common interest of fighting serious cross-border crimes affecting Africa and the European Union.

“The project is to develop the capacity of AFIC member countries, work on joint intelligence analysis of crime by training analysts and setup Risk Analysis Cells and provide technical equipment,” he said.

The Head of Risk Analysis Unit indicated that the project was designed and tailored to meet the needs of each beneficiary country and that it would build their analytical capacity and create a platform for exchange of information on cross-border crimes and foster closer cooperation among AFIC countries.

The CGI indicated that security was a shared responsibility and that issues bothering on security were of prime concern globally.

He noted that intelligence failure had cost places like New York, Paris, Madrid, Barcelona and Istanbul a great deal of emotional pain and countless loss of lives. “Risk analysis was critical in the scheme of national development”, he added.

The CGI who lauded the project said it was a good opportunity for officers to build their capacity as the Service continually seeks to tighten its operational activities on irregular migration and cross-border crimes.

The RAC which seeks to boost intelligence gathering in the fight against irregular migration and cross-border crimes would aid member countries of AFIC to develop and share analytical products and actionable intelligence.

The rest of the African countries to benefit from the project are; Nigeria, Gambia, Niger, Senegal, and Mali.