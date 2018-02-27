GIS Chief Visits Tema Command

Kwame Takyi

The Comptroller-General of Immigration (CGI), Kwame Takyi has paid a day’s working visit to the Tema Regional Command of the Service.

He called on the Regional Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Immigration (DCI) Samuel Basintale, to receive firsthand information on the operations and challenges in the region.

The CGI, who was accompanied by the Deputy Comptroller-General in-charge of Command Post and Operation (DCG/CP & OPS), Laud Affrifah and the Head of Public Affairs, Superintendent Michael Amoako-Atta, paid a courtesy call on the Director-General of Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), Paul Asare Ansah, to deepen the relationship between the two institutions.

The two heads discussed pertinent issues that bordered on professionalism, integrity, goodwill and the wellbeing of personnel.

Mr Kwame Asuah Takyi and his entourage also called on the management of the China Harbour Engineering Company Limited (CHECL) to interact with them and obtain information on their immigration and employment activities in the country.

He later visited the offices under the Regional Command such as the main Harbour, Tema Dry Dock (PSC-Tema Shipyard), and the Fishing Harbour to witness the working conditions under which personnel perform their duties.

He also interacted with staff of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority and Fishing Harbour.

He ended his day’s activities with a visit to the Tema Regional Headquarters where he addressed personnel of the Service.

In his address, he emphasized the need for discipline among the rank and file of the Service, while paying tribute to his predecessors for their contribution to the Service.

The CGI chided the service personnel for the poor maintenance culture.

Mr Kwame Asuah Takyi, who noted the poor working conditions under which personnel work, stressed the need for an edifice that befit a regional headquarters that could match up to other sister security agencies within the Region.

This, he said, would also project the image of the Service positively.

He said management had decided to cut down on unnecessary expenditures and allowances so as to channel the resources to develop regional commands across the country.

Mr Kwame Asuah Takyi described 2018 as a year of resolving human resource challenges, which he said included promotion, capacity-building and proper deployment of personnel.

He called on personnel to set higher standards and also support him to change the face of the Service for the better.

The CGI spoke against the unnecessary administrative delays and unwanted bureaucratic processes.

“These actions affect the implementation of policies, projects and programmes, as well as the progress of the institution,” he stressed.

The CGI admonished personnel to desist from unprofessionalism and embrace good morals and good judgments.

He told personnel that the government would soon provide vehicles to the Service to resolve the transportation problems of GIS.

On his part, the DCG/CP & OPS, Mr Laud Affrifah, urged personnel to exhibit professionalism in their duties and told them to ensure that all actions taken by them have the legal basis.