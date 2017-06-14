Girl Talk Team Surprises Patience Aninga On Her Birthday

Patience Aninga in a pose with Adjetey Anang (left) and Akwaboah jnr

The Vitamilk Girl Birthday Surprise team last week surprised a female student, Patience Aninga, a student of the Central University, Mataheko Campus, on her birthday with presents from Vitamilk.

Patience and her friends were seated at the school‘s cafeteria having fun when the Girl Talk team together with renowned actor Adjetey Anang and musician Akwaboah Jnr arrived in a limousine.

Adjetey Anang presented to her a birthday cake and Vitamilk drinks to her, whilst Akwaboah also sang one of his songs, ‘I Do Love You’, to entertain her and her friends.

She was stunned by the amount of love she received from the Girl Talk team on her birthday.

The Vitamilk Birthday Surprise initiative is sponsored by Vitamilk Ghana and supported by Oriental Ghana and Eurostar Limousines.