GIPC Hosts Maiden Entrepreneurship Forum

The participants and mentors after the session

The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) has held the first young entrepreneurs’ forum aimed at creating the platform for young people to strategically prepare their businesses for partnerships.

The forum, held in collaboration with The African Network of Entrepreneurs (TANOE) and Joy Business, was themed, ‘Connect, Accelerate and Grow.’

Yoofi Grant, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), GIPC, who addressed the participants, said the idea to hold the forum was conceived after Ghana hosted the 2017 Innovation Prize for Africa awards.

He observed that although the country has a great pool of youthful talents who were doing great things in innovation and entrepreneurship, there was no Ghanaian in the final 10 shortlisted persons for the awards.

“We therefore decided to create this platform so our young entrepreneurs can network, share ideas and grow,” he said.

He said the day’s forum would be the avenue for captains of industry to interact with young entrepreneurs and promote dialogue between them and government of Ghana.

Elaborating on the theme for the event, Mr Grant, encouraged the participants to help make Ghana the best place to do business on the African continent.

He noted that Ghana’s smart, educated youth constitute a rich dividend that continues to be the engine of innovation and growth for the country.

“You are in the position to market the country. You have the dreams, drive and determination to move this country even higher. It takes cooperation, partnerships to make great things happen,” he told the participants.

He emphasised that the Centre was created to support all types of investment in Ghana, domestic and foreign, saying “GIPC facilitates investments that helps our country forge ahead both local and international—it is important that Ghanaians invest in their country and we are here to help make sure that happens.”

The event was attended by over 300 businesses owned by young entrepreneurs, who were also introduced to the GIPC, its functions and how the agency was available to provide support for growing businesses through various services.

As part of the event, three speakers—Hamdiya Ismaila, General Manager, Venture Capital Trust Fund; Kwabena Opagya Amoateng, CEO of Agro Africa Ltd; and Alex Bram, CEO of Hubtel, spoke on various aspects of partnerships and networking.

Hundred participants were also selected to attend an hour’s mentoring session with leading business minds, including the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GIPC.

Others were Ellen Hagan, CEO, L’AINE Services; Dan McKorley, CEO, McDan Shipping; Carol Annang, Managing Director, New Times Corporation; Constance Swanikier, CEO, Accents & Art and Aisha Ayensu, Creative Director/Founder, Christie Brown.

The rest were Richard Adjei, Managing Director of Kasapreko Company Limited; Lucy Quist, CEO of Airtel; Joseph Aidoo, Executive Director of Devtraco Ltd; Curtis Vanderpuije, founder and CEO of expressPay and Kobina Hudson, owner of Sowgreen Organic Farms Ltd.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri