GIJ Advertises For On-Leave Rector’s Position

Dr Wilberforce Dzisah

The Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) has placed an advertisement for suitable candidates to apply for the Rector position while the substantive rector Dr Wilberforce Dzisah remains on leave.

Dr. Dzisah is being investigated over alleged infractions in “procurement practices”. A four-member investigative committee set up by the Governing Council is looking into petitions against the Rector and other officials.

Dr. Dzisah, who was ordered to proceed on leave in December 2017, to “facilitate a smooth investigation” was due to return early February 2018, but before he could return to post the Governing Council instructed him again to begin his 2018 annual leave.

However, a month into Dr. Dzisah’s 60-day leave period, management of GIJ is already hunting for his replacement.

In the February 26, 2018 edition of the State-owned Daily Graphic Page 29, the premier training Institute for media practitioners, is advertising for a Rector, a Deputy Rector and a Deputy Registrar.

Prospective candidates have until Friday, March 30, 2018 by 4pm to submit all applications.

Dr. Dzisah has served notice he will proceed to court if his rights are violated.

“But if I feel my rights are being violated by anyone, I believe this nation is governed by laws and competent judges and they have the final say in matters of the law so they will decide. But for now, I will wait and return after the leave period,” he told Starrfmonline.com on February 2, 2018.

The head of the communications department of the school Dr Modestus Fosu has been asked by the Council to act as rector.

