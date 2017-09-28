Giggs Tips Rashford For Greatness

Ryan Giggs has had a dig at Mourinho’s use of Marcus Rashford

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is destined to become one of the best players in the world, according to club legend Ryan Giggs.

Former United player Giggs was assistant manager to Louis van Gaal when Rashford broke into the first team in February 2016.

Still only 19-years-old, England international Rashford has scored 24 goals in 80 games for United, collecting winners’ medals in the FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League in the process.

Giggs knows better than most what it is like to come through the youth system at Old Trafford, and he says he has seen enough to suggest there is more to come from Rashford.

“For a United fan like me, it’s exciting to see,” Giggs told reporters in Dubai. “He’s a real Manchester United player, he gets fans on their feet. If he gets the ball there’s always an expectation.

“When I’m watching him at Old Trafford you want him to have the ball because you think something can happen. It’s not always going to come off but he tries things and that is exciting.

“The history of the club demands that players from Manchester come through and the fans love that. He is a brilliant professional and a brilliant person. That, and having the ability he does, is why I’ll always think he’ll go right to the top.”