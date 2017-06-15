 Giggs Salutes Pogba

Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba could finally be ready to set the Premier League alight next season, and Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs believes Red Devils supporters should be excited to see the Frenchman return.

Pogba endured a quiet return to English football following his world record transfer from Juventus last summer, as United ended their campaign with a sixth-placed league finish.

But Pogba came into his own at the season’s end, starring in the Europa League final victory and helping his side to their second piece of competitive silverware.

The midfielder’s rise was accentuated during France’s 3-2 victory over England at the Stade De France on Tuesday night.

Pogba put in an unstoppable performance in central midfield along with Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante, stifling the Three Lions and sending his side on their way to victory despite having a man sent off.