Giggs Extols  Ibrahimovic  

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Manchester United great Ryan Giggs says he has been hugely impressed by Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s form and longevity, describing the former Sweden international as “unbelievable.”

Ibrahimovic, 35, has dispelled the doubters since arriving at Old Trafford in the summer, taking his tally to 24 goals with Sunday’s winner in the FA Cup fifth round at Blackburn.

Giggs, who retired at 40 in 2014, said he can understand the comparisons to his former United teammate, Eric Cantona.

“I think there are similarities because of that confidence they have in their own ability and the goals that they have scored,” Giggs told Press Association Sport.

“It’s their job and you can see that he is a good professional, he is always fit and at his age to play centre-forward and to produce the goals he is producing is unbelievable.”

Ibrahimovic still has a way to go to catch Giggs, who made a club-record 963 appearances before calling time on his playing career.

“It is not easy [playing into your mid-30s],” he added. “The first bad game that you have, everyone always says, ‘He is too old’ or he is this or that, so you’re fighting against that all the time.”