Gifty Anti’s ‘Royal Baby’ Arrives

Gifty Anti

The host of weekly television talk show ‘Stand Point’, Gifty Anti became a mother for the first time, on Friday, August 11, 2017.

The 47-year-old broadcaster delivered a bubbly girl at an undisclosed medical facility in the national capital,Accra, Myjoyonline.com has learnt.

Gifty’s first child becomes the fourth for her husband, Oyekechire Ansah Kwaw, the Chief of Adumasa Traditional Area in the Asuogyaman District of the Eastern region.

The ‘Princess of Adumasa’ as she is expected to be named in a couple of days according to a source close to the family, already has three siblings from her father’s side who are currently residing in the United Kingdom.

Two years ago Gifty Anti got married to Nana Ansah Kwaw IV, host of PM Express on Joy News Channel on Multi TV as well as ‘That’s my opinion’ on Joy 99.7 FM.

The ‘Royal Wedding’ ceremony took place at Aburi and was attended by the bride’s and groom’s families, as well as members of the media fraternity.

The host of the Standpoint programme; which discusses issues affecting women on Ghana Television (GTV), was seen heavily pregnant weeks ago to stoke media interest in the baby’s arrival.

The naming of the ‘Royal Baby’ is expected to take place at Adumasa in the usual traditional customs and attendance will be strictly by invitation.

-Myjoyonline