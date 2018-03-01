GHS Outdoors Weekly Health Journal

Dr Anthony Nsiah-Asare with the copy of the report

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has officially unveiled its new publication, Ghana Weekly Epidemiological Report.

The purely scientific report will focus on health policies of the service and also serve as a medium for disseminating the work of the GHS through a wide range of health topics.

Contents of the report will include full reports, outbreak reports, including preliminary reports on ongoing investigations, notes from the field, policy notes and announcements.

Officially launching the scientific report in Accra, Dr Anthony Nsiah Asare, Director General of the GHS, mentioned that the new publication builds on the work of its predecessor, The Ghana Epidemiological Bulletin, and joins the ranks of The Ghana Medical Journal and The Postgraduate Medical Journal of Ghana.

He said the publications will create the opportunity for every healthcare provider to share with the scientific community the work they do as individuals, as districts and as regions.

“The work before us is not easy, but I trust that the older journals will nurture our new journal and bring it to international repute,” he said.

Dr Kenneth Ofosu-Barko, editor-in-chief of the scientific journal, disclosed that the journal was created with the vision of using data to build a healthy nation.

“Its mission is to promote the documentation and dissemination of health delivery practices and outcomes and other research findings on health in Ghana and is targeted at health personnel, academia and partners,” he said.

Dr Ofosu-Barko mentioned that the contents of the journal will represent the official voice of the Ghana Health Service and the Ministry of Health and promote the work of district health management teams and those of trainee residents, medical and nursing students.

“Our revenue stream will be from selling hard copies, subscription, sponsorship and adverts, and this is where we need the media to sell this for us,” he said.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri